US says Russia poisoned Navalny, imposes sanctions

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on seven senior Russians as it said its intelligence concluded that Moscow was behind the poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"The intelligence community assesses with high confidence that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service FSB used a nerve agent known as Novichok to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on August 20, 2020," a senior US official said.