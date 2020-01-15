US says supports European lodging of dispute in Iran deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States said Tuesday it supported the three EU countries that launched a process charging Iran with failing to observe the terms of the 2015 deal curtailing its nuclear program.

"We fully support the decision by the E3 to initiate the dispute resolution mechanism," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. "We believe further diplomatic and economic pressure is warranted by nations."Britain, France and Germany began the dispute process as tensions soar between the West and Iran following the killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani in a US strike, and the admission by Tehran days later that it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner.