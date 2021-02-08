US says to 're-engage' with UN Human Rights Council after Trump pullout

Geneva, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The United States announced Monday that it would "re-engage" with the UN Human Rights Council, nearly three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew the country from the body.

"I am pleased to inform you that this morning, (US Secretary of State Anthony) Blinken will announce that the United States will re-engage with the United Nations Human Rights Council as an observer," the US Charge d'Affaires in Geneva, Mark Cassayre, told an organisational meeting ahead of the body's next session.