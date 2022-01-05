US says wins first dispute with Canada under new trade deal

Washington, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Washington on Tuesday said it has won its fight with Ottawa over Canada's restrictions in the dairy market, claiming victory in the first ever dispute under the revamped continental free trade pact.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai called the ruling under the US-Mexico-Canada Areement was a "historic win" that "will help eliminate unjustified trade restrictions."