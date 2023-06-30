US school guard not guilty of failing to stop mass shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fort Lauderdale, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A guard who allegedly hid while a mass shooter killed 17 at a Florida high school in 2018 was found not guilty Thursday of charges of neglect and negligence.

In an emotionally charged trial, a jury found no fault with the actions of former sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson, 60, during the shooting at the school in the suburban city of Parkland.

On February 14, 2018, then-19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz walked into the school carrying a semiautomatic rifle and shot dead 14 students and three staff members.

Cruz, who was able to buy his powerful weapon despite having known mental health issues, wounded another 17 people.

Peterson, a guard at the school, was accused of failing to enter the school building to pursue Cruz even though he was armed and had received training in confronting an active shooter.

Peterson, believed the first law enforcement officer in the country charged for failing to take action during a school shooting, was indicted for multiple counts of felony child neglect, and culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

The jury ruled him not guilty on all counts. Peterson broke down in tears when the verdict was announced.

"I got my life back" after the four-year court saga, he said outside the court.

His attorney Mark Eiglarsh said it was "not just a victory for Scot, but a victory for all law enforcement officers."