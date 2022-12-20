US Secretary Of State Meets With His Maltian Counterpart
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :-- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met here today with his Maltian counterpart Ian Bourg, currently on an official visit to the USA.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the joint commitment to enhance peace, stability and prosperity of the mediterranean region as well as discussing ways to enhance world peace and security