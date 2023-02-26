ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The US secretary of state on Sunday said that he is "profoundly saddened" by the devastation of last week's earthquakes in Türkiye.

"Profoundly saddened to see firsthand the devastation of the earthquakes in Türkiye. The United States remains committed to doing everything we can to help with rescue, relief, and recovery efforts," Antony Blinken, who visited the earthquake-hit region along with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said on Twitter.

As part of his two-day visit to Türkiye which was hit by twin earthquakes earlier this month, Blinken arrived at the Incirlik Air Base in Adana on Sunday where he was welcomed by the Turkish foreign minister.

Cavusoglu, for his part, said on Twitter: "Before our official meeting tomorrow, examined earthquake areas with Blinken, who is on solidarity visit to Türkiye.

" On board a helicopter, the duo examined the earthquake-stricken region.

Blinken also announced Washington's plan for an additional $100 million to provide lifesaving aid in Türkiye and Syria through the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, the humanitarian bureau of the State Department, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

"The US will continue to stand with the Turkish and Syrian people," he said.

In response to the deadly twin quakes, the US has responded with $185 million in humanitarian assistance to date, Blinken said, adding that American businesses, communities, and individuals are also generously helping both countries.

At least 40,689 people have been killed in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest figures.