UrduPoint.com

US Secretary Of State Says 'profoundly Saddened' By Earthquakes In Türkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The US secretary of state on Sunday said that he is "profoundly saddened" by the devastation of last week's earthquakes in Türkiye.

"Profoundly saddened to see firsthand the devastation of the earthquakes in Türkiye. The United States remains committed to doing everything we can to help with rescue, relief, and recovery efforts," Antony Blinken, who visited the earthquake-hit region along with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said on Twitter.

As part of his two-day visit to Türkiye which was hit by twin earthquakes earlier this month, Blinken arrived at the Incirlik Air Base in Adana on Sunday where he was welcomed by the Turkish foreign minister.

Cavusoglu, for his part, said on Twitter: "Before our official meeting tomorrow, examined earthquake areas with Blinken, who is on solidarity visit to Türkiye.

" On board a helicopter, the duo examined the earthquake-stricken region.

Blinken also announced Washington's plan for an additional $100 million to provide lifesaving aid in Türkiye and Syria through the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, the humanitarian bureau of the State Department, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

"The US will continue to stand with the Turkish and Syrian people," he said.

In response to the deadly twin quakes, the US has responded with $185 million in humanitarian assistance to date, Blinken said, adding that American businesses, communities, and individuals are also generously helping both countries.

At least 40,689 people have been killed in two powerful earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest figures.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Washington Twitter Visit Adana United States Sunday Refugee Million

Recent Stories

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of â€˜Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of â€˜Emiratiâ€™ initiative to provide ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

2 hours ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.