US Securities Regulator Sues Cryptocurrency Platform Coinbase

Published June 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

New York, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :US securities regulators sued Coinbase on Tuesday, alleging that the cryptocurrency platform's failure to register as a securities exchange venue exposed investors to risk.

The complaint comes on the heels of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges filed Monday against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao for numerous securities law violations, including running an unregistered national securities exchange.

"Since at least 2019, Coinbase has made billions of Dollars unlawfully facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities," said the SEC in a statement on Tuesday.

In filing a complaint in Federal court, the SEC said Coinbase's failure to register "has deprived investors of significant protections, including inspection by the SEC, record-keeping requirements, and safeguards against conflicts of interest, among others," the US agency added.

