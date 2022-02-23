US seeking way 'to avoid further conflict' in Ukraine: Pentagon chief

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned Russia's "latest invasion" of Ukraine Tuesday but said the United States is working with allies to prevent the conflict from growing.

Speaking at the Pentagon with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Austin said the United States will continue to work closely with Kyiv and allies "in trying to find a way to avoid further conflict.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin "can still avoid a full blown, tragic war of choice," Austin added.