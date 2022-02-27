UrduPoint.com

US Seeks Urgent UN Security Council Meeting Sunday On Ukraine: Diplomats

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 01:30 AM

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States and Albania have requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting Sunday to adopt a resolution convening a special General Assembly session on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said.

Only nine of the 15 Security Council members would need to vote for the resolution for it to be adopted. Under a rarely-used procedure, none of the five permanent members -- Russia is one of them -- would be allowed to veto the convening of the assembly session Monday.

