US Sees 1,738 New Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 08:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.

