UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees 568 More Virus Deaths As Infections Rise

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:30 AM

US sees 568 more virus deaths as infections rise

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The United States lost another 568 people to the new coronavirus in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), according a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It marked the 10th day in which the daily toll from the virus has been fewer than 1,000, even as the US remains the country hardest-hit by the pandemic with 119,654 deaths out of 2,251,205 official cases.

Some 20 states have seen a rebound in infections as the epicenter of the country's outbreak has moved from New York and the country's Northeast to the South and West.

After dipping below 20,000 new daily confirmed cases recently, the figure has crept back up towards 30,000 and beyond in recent days.

There are fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections following state reopenings and massive anti-racism protests around the country in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus crisis, being held Saturday night in Oklahoma, is also being criticized as a potential COVID-19 "superspreader" event.

Related Topics

Trump New York United States Sunday Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

7 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

8 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

8 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

10 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

10 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.