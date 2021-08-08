U.S. sees average daily count of over 100,000 COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:As the highly transmissible Delta variant continued to spread in some U.S. states with low vaccination rates, the country's average daily count of COVID-19 cases climbed to over 100,000 on Friday, the highest level since the winter surge in 2020.

The seven-day average of newly reported infections in the United States reached 107,143, while the average population of deaths during the same period was nearly 500, according to the tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

The daily infected cases peaked at about 300,000 in early January and bottomed out in late June.

Health officials have warned that infections and deaths in the country will continue to grow if there are still a large number of Americans who refuse to be vaccinated.