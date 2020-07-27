US sees manufacturing growth ahead of Fed meeting, GDP data

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Reserve is set to meet this week ahead of a key GDP estimate as new data shows recovery in US manufacturing, however surging coronavirus cases threatens the economy's gains.

The jam-packed week of economic news comes as lawmakers in Washington are debating provisions of another stimulus package to follow up on the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March as COVID-19 hit.

The business shutdowns caused by the pandemic are expected to see the US economy shrink an unprecedented 35 percent in the April-June quarter when the Commerce Department releases its advance GDP estimate on Thursday.

However some sectors of the economy have begun bouncing back, with retail and new home sales recovering from the coronavirus hit and data from the Commerce Department released Monday showing durable goods orders rising 7.

3 percent on demand for transportation equipment.

But in a note, Oxford Economics warned that the prevalence of coronavirus in the US, where more than 55,000 new cases were reported in the 24 hours to Sunday, threatens the gains.

"The sugar rush from re-openings has now faded and a resurgence of domestic coronavirus cases, alongside very weak demand, supply chain disruptions, historically low oil prices and high levels of uncertainty will weigh heavily on business investment," Oxford said.