U.S. sees more strikes amid pandemic hardships: The Guardian

LONDON, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:October and November this year saw an increase of strikes across the United States, with workers fighting for raises and better working conditions amid COVID-19, The Guardian has reported.

Overall, 346 strike locations had been documented this year as of Dec.

10 by the Labor Action Tracker at Cornell University Institute of Labor Relations, the British newspaper said Tuesday.

U.S. workers also quit at record or near record rates in the final months this year, the paper added.

Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, a major U.S. union federation, believed that the hardships of the pandemic have sparked a reawakening of labor politics in America.