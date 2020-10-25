UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Record Covid-19 Numbers For Second Day Straight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

US sees record Covid-19 numbers for second day straight

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The United States saw a record high number of new daily Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed, as warnings grew over its spread.

The country reported 88,973 new infections between 8:30 pm Friday and 8:30 pm Saturday, the figures showed, substantially above the previous day's 79,963.

A total of 8,568,625 cases have been reported in the United States with 224,751 deaths, the highest in the world in absolute terms.

The worst current outbreaks in the country are in the north and midwest, and some 35 of the 50 states are seeing an increase in case numbers.

The number of deaths over 24 hours has remained broadly stable since the beginning of autumn, with between 700 and 800. On Saturday the US recorded 906 deaths, the Johns Hopkins tracker showed.

President Donald Trump has sought to beat back harsh criticism of his handling of the health crisis ahead of the November 3 election, particularly from his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

On Saturday, former president Barack Obama tore into the Trump White House's approach to the pandemic, telling a drive-in rally in Florida that "the idea that somehow this White House has done anything but completely screw this thing up is nonsense."Trump has sought to play down the virus despite having contracted and recovered from it himself, saying businesses should reopen so the country's economy can recover.

"This election is a choice between a Trump super-recovery and a Biden depression," he told supporters in North Carolina on Saturday.

Related Topics

Election World Barack Obama White House Trump Florida United States November From Depression

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches AED500 million econom ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves stimulus package of A ..

10 hours ago

Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched dron ..

12 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

13 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

13 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.