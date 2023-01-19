UrduPoint.com

US Sees Türkiye 'as A Reliable Ally,' Says White House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 10:30 AM

WASHINGTON , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The US sees Türkiye as "a reliable ally," the White House said Wednesday, as the two nations' top diplomats met in Washington, D.C.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre made the remarks in response to a question about Sweden and Finland's NATO bids. A reporter asked if President Joe Biden considers Türkiye "a reliable NATO ally," citing "an impasse" over the accession of the Nordic nations to the military alliance.

"We do see Turkey as a reliable ally," Jean-Pierre responded.

The Biden administration also hailed US relations with Türkiye, with State Department spokesman Ned price saying, "We have a very constructive relationship with Turkey.

" "We are grateful for the role that Turkey has played in helping to address many of the most pressing challenges of our time," said Price.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as part of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism.

The mechanism was launched last April following a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome.

