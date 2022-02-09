UrduPoint.com

US Seizes $3.6 Bn Of Stolen Bitcoin In Record Haul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US seizes $3.6 bn of stolen bitcoin in record haul

Washington, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had recovered more than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016, currently valued at $3.6 billion, a record seizure.

A couple accused of seeking to launder the bitcoin were arrested in New York, the department said. Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife Heather Morgan, 31, were set to appear in Federal court over the charges later in the day.

They face up to 20 years in prison.

Lichtenstein and Morgan allegedly sought to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin -- then valued at $65 million -- that were stolen during a 2016 hack of the virtual Currency exchange Bitfinex.

"Today's arrests, and the Department's largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals," deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco said in the statement.

Prosecutors said some of the stolen cryptocurrency was sent to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein, who describes himself on social media as a "technology entrepreneur, coder and investor." - Gold and NFTs - About 25,000 of the stolen bitcoin were transferred out of the wallet over the next five years "through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions," and some of the funds were deposited into accounts the couple opened online, including by using false identities.

One of Morgan's aliases is "Razzlekhan." A video posted online under that name shows a young blonde woman rapping near the New York Stock Exchange.

In the song, the woman refers to herself as a "crocodile of Wall Street" and a "risk-taker.

" The couple combined "old-fashioned methods" and "very complex transactions," a prosecutor said at a press briefing.

The funds were used to buy items such as gold or digital NFTs (non-fungible tokens), according to US officials.

The remaining bitcoin, now valued at $3.6 billion, was recovered last week by US investigators.

They executed a search warrant to scour the couple's online accounts and were able to recover the security key that gave them access to the digital wallet.

Bitfinex has offered a multimillion-dollar reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen funds, but the Justice Department declined to say whether that played a role in the arrest of Lichtenstein and Morgan.

- 'Zone of lawlessness' - Authorities had called on victims of the initial theft to come forward in order to recover their losses.

The investigation continues, the Justice Department said, declining to comment on who was behind the initial hack.

Bitcoin has existed since 2008 and has seen significant price fluctuations since then. The cryptocurrency attracts big Names in finance but, according to US authorities, allows criminal networks to make their financial flows more opaque.

This case "demonstrates once again that we can follow money through the blockchain," said assistant attorney general Kenneth Polite Jr, referring to a decentralized technology for storing and transmitting information, "and that we will not allow cryptocurrency to be... a zone of lawlessness within our financial system."

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Wife Bitcoin New York Stock Exchange Young Monaco Buy Price New York Currency Exchange Cryptocurrency Money Criminals Women 2016 Gold Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

26 minutes ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

39 minutes ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

39 minutes ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

39 minutes ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

40 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>