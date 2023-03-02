US selling Taiwan $619 mn worth of F-16 munitions

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The United States has approved the sale to Taiwan of $619 million in munitions for F-16 fighter jets, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday, in a move China said "seriously damages" relations between Washington and Beijing.

The sale will boost Taiwan's "capability to provide for the defense of its airspace, regional security, and interoperability with the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The package will include anti-radar missiles, advanced air-to-air missiles, launchers and dummy missiles to be used for training, it said.

The US and China have increasingly sparred over Taiwan since a high-level US visit to the island -- which China claims as its territory -- last year.

The US State Department said separately that Wednesday's sale was consistent with Washington's One China Policy, in which the US recognises Beijing, and acknowledges the Chinese position that Taiwan is part of China.

The Pentagon said the deal would "not alter the basic military balance in the region." On Thursday, China condemned the sale, with a foreign ministry spokesperson saying it "seriously damages China's sovereignty and security interests, and seriously damages Sino-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.""China will continue to take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its sovereignty and security interests," spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters.

Taiwan welcomed its first US arms deal of the year, which is the ninth so far under US President Joe Biden.