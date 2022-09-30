UrduPoint.com

US Senate Approves $12 Billion In New Aid For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Washington, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The US Senate approved $12 billion in new economic and military aid for Ukraine Thursday as part of a stopgap extension of the Federal budget into December.

The measure, agreed by senators of both parties, includes $3 billion for arms, supplies and salaries for Ukraine's military, and authorizes President Joe Biden to direct the US Defense Department to take $3.7 billion worth of its own weapons and materiel to provide Ukraine.

It also provides $4.5 billion for Kyiv to keep the country's finances stable and keep the government running, providing services to the Ukrainian people.

It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to declare the annexation of parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops on Friday.

"Seven months since the conflict began, it's crystal clear that American assistance has gone a long way to helping the Ukrainian people resist Putin's evil, vicious aggression," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"But the fight is far from over, and we must, we must, continue helping the brave, valiant Ukrainian people."The Ukraine aid is part of a short-term extension of the federal budget, which is to expire at the end of the fiscal year on September 30 without the parties in Congress having agreed to a full-year allocation for fiscal 2022-23.

The extension, or continuing resolution, will keep the government running into December, but it has to first be approved by the House of Representatives to avoid shutting down parts of the government on Monday.

