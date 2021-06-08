UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Confirms First Biden Judge To Federal Bench

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Senate confirms first Biden judge to federal bench

Washington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The US Senate confirmed Joe Biden's first judicial nominee onto a Federal bench Tuesday, fulfilling the opening step in the president's priority to promote diversity in the nation's courts.

By a bipartisan vote of 66 to 33, Julien Neals, who is African American, was confirmed as the newest judge for the US District of New Jersey.

A second Biden judicial pick, Regina Rodriguez, saw her nomination advance in the Senate Tuesday and was expected to receive a confirmation vote later in the day.

Democrats see the confirmation of Neals as the opening step in Biden's bid to recalibrate the judiciary after four years of his predecessor Donald Trump.

The Republican ex-president left a wide footprint on the courts, winning confirmation of more than 230 judges, three-quarters of whom are men and 85 percent of whom are white, according to the American Constitution Society.

Determined to dilute Trump's influence, Biden acted swiftly in order to fill as many vacancies as possible before next year's midterm elections, when Democrats potentially risk losing control of the Senate.

House Democrat Bill Pascrell hailed Neals confirmation as "historic," adding on Twitter that it marks "an important first step in rebalancing America's federal courts which are packed with rightwing ideologues and political extremists." Neals, 56, graduated from historically black Morehouse College, and earned a law degree from Emory University school of Law. He served as a lawyer in private practice and as county counsel for New Jersey's Bergen County.

He became the face of Washington's partisan gridlock in 2015 when Barack Obama nominated him to the federal bench, only to see Neals languish for more than 670 days due to blocking tactics by Republicans.

The Neals nomination died as the 2015-2016 congressional term came to an end.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama Washington Vote Twitter Trump Died Regina Bergen Democrats 2015 From

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company employee killed ..

2 minutes ago

On this World Oceans Day; let's pledge to protect ..

2 minutes ago

Decision of Airlines to Avoid Belarus Creates Thre ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Green Tractor Program brings revolutio ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims six more lives

7 minutes ago

Lahore to be made clean, beautiful as per PM Imran ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.