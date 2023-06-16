UrduPoint.com

US Senate Confirms First Muslim Woman Federal Judge

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

US Senate confirms first Muslim woman federal judge

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, a Bangladeshi-American lawyer, was confirmed Thursday by the U.S. Senate, making her the first Muslim woman on the Federal bench.

Choudhury, 47, was confirmed in a 50-49 vote, with Senator Joe Manchin, the only Democrat to vote against her confirmation. She will serve the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

She is the second Muslim to be confirmed to the federal bench after Zahid Quraishi, a Pakistani-American, in 2021.

Before being nominated to the bench by President Joe Biden in January 2022, Nusrat Jahan spent her entire legal career with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person" by the U.S. Constitution. She was most recently the legal director of the ACLU of Illinois.

She previously worked with the ACLU's racial justice programme, filing lawsuits fighting racial discrimination around the country including against the federal government — charging the FBI "no-fly-list" violated due process — and against the New York Police Department over alleged discriminatory practices.

Senate Republicans and democrat Manchin shared concerns that some of Choudhury's past remarks about police violence against Black people could show a bias.

"Previous statements call into question her ability to be unbiased towards the work of our brave law enforcement," Manchin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Choudhury's confirmation has been lauded by Muslim-American advocacy groups.

"Choudhury has a long history of commitment to the civil rights not only of Muslims but of all Americans," he added.

Related Topics

Senate Police Vote New York January Women FBI Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothingâ€™ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothingâ€™ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

53 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

3 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.