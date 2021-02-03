UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Confirms Mayorkas, First Latino To Head Homeland Security

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:00 AM

US Senate confirms Mayorkas, first Latino to head Homeland Security

Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas as the next secretary of homeland security, the first Hispanic and first immigrant to lead the department that oversees immigration and border issues.

The confirmation, on a modestly bipartisan vote of 56-43, comes as President Joe Biden takes steps to reverse some of predecessor Donald Trump's hardline anti-immigration rules, and amid calls to implement reforms in border policies and the status of millions of undocumented migrants.

The 61-year-old Mayorkas, a former US attorney who was born in Havana and arrived in the United States as the infant son of refugees, held senior posts in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during Barack Obama's administration.

At least six Republicans joined the Democrats in approving Mayorkas, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell came out opposed, saying Mayorkas "does not deserve Senate confirmation.

" During his time in DHS under Obama, Mayorkas accommodated high-ranking Democrats by "shoving through green cards as political favors," as well as intervening in immigration cases, McConnell said before the vote.

Senate Democrat Dianne Feinstein said she was looking forward to working with Mayorkas in his new role.

"As the first immigrant to serve as the Secretary of @DHSgov, he will restore the needed compassion and morality that has been sadly missing from the department for too long," Feinstein said on Twitter.

Mayorkas was confirmed hours after the Senate cleared Pete Buttigieg to become secretary of transportation, the first-ever openly gay member of a White House cabinet confirmed by the Senate.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama Minority Vote Twitter White House Trump Havana Gay Lead United States Democrats Border From Refugee Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

49 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

9 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

10 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.