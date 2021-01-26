US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Senate on Monday voted by a wide margin to confirm Janet Yellen as the first woman to lead the Treasury Department.

Yellen is not new to the role of trailblazer as she also was the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve, from 2014 to 2018, and previously the White House Council of Economic Advisors.

Her role will be critical in the first weeks of the new administration as she will serve as the key negotiator with Congress in the bid to win approval for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue package to help the US economy recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

That will entail convincing skeptical lawmakers that the benefit of more spending outweighs concerns about the country's soaring debt level.

"Neither the President-elect, nor I, propose this relief package without an appreciation for the country's debt burden," Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee at her confirmation hearing last week.

"But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big."Earlier Monday, Biden said that while he would prefer bipartisan support for his stimulus plan, time is of the essence.