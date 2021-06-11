UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Confirms Zahid Quraishi As First Muslim American Federal Judge

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

US Senate confirms Zahid Quraishi as first Muslim American federal judge

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States Senate has overwhelmingly confirmed Zahid Quraishi, a Pakistani-American, to the US District Court in New Jersey, making him the first Muslim Federal judge in US history.

Thursday's 83-to-16 Senate vote was bipartisan, with 34 Republicans crossing party lines to join all Democrats present in voting to confirm Quraishi, 46, who was nominated by President Joe Biden.

Born to Pakistani immigrants in New York City and raised in Fanwood, New Jersey, Quraishi, was among a diverse slate of 11 judicial nominees put forward by Biden in March.

The confirmation of Quraishi, a former military prosecutor and an Army captain in Iraq who tried public corruption cases as a federal prosecutor, was welcomed by members of the Pakistani community.

Leaders of the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), Dr Ijaz Ahmad, Assad Chaudhry and Dr Mahbood Alam, who lobbied hard for Quraishi's nomination, called his elevation to the federal bench a "historic moment." "He is a model for the outstanding contributions that Pakistani and Muslim Americans make to this country every day. We are grateful to President Biden for nominating him, and to members of the Senate for confirming him today," Dr Ijaz Ahmad, the APPAC chairman, added.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged the confirmation in Senate floor remarks ahead of the vote.

"Mr Quraishi will be the first American Muslim in United States history to serve as an Article III federal judge. The third largest religion in the United States, and he will become the first ever to serve as an Article III judge," Schumer said.

"We must expand not only demographic diversity, but professional diversity, and I know that President Biden agrees with me on this, and this will be something that I will set out out to do." "Judge Quraishi has devoted his career to serving our country, and his story embodies both the rich diversity of New Jersey and the promise of America as a place where anything is possible," Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat, said during a speech on the Senate floor prior to the confirmation vote.

Biden has pledged to diversify the federal bench, a sharp contrast to Donald Trump who appointed more than 200 judges – the vast majority of them white – to the federal bench during his four years.

A Rutgers Law school graduate, Quraishi was a partner at the New Jersey law firm Riker Danzig, where he led white-collar criminal investigations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Senate Army Vote Iraq Trump New York United States March Democrats Criminals Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

7 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

10 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.