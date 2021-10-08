UrduPoint.com

US Senate Green-lights Short Term Deal To Avert Debt Default

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The US Senate voted Thursday to stave off a credit default that would have sparked a recession and roiled world markets as Democrats and Republicans agreed to a stop-gap fix to raise the nation's debt limit.

The breakthrough -- which defers the crisis until December 3 by adding another $480 billion to the allowable national debt -- came with an estimated 11 days to go until the country would no longer have been able to borrow money or pay off loans for the first time in its history.

All 50 Democrats backed the hike, while 48 Republicans were against and two did not vote.

