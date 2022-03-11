U.S. Senate passes 1.5 trln USD omnibus spending bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:The U.S. Senate on Thursday night passed a 1.5-trillion-U.S.-dollar omnibus spending bill for the fiscal year 2022 to fund the Federal government through the end of September, sending it to U.S.

President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The Senate voted 68-31 to pass the bill, which includes 730 billion Dollars in non-defense funding and 782 billion dollars in defense funding, one day before a temporary government funding measure was set to expire on Friday.