US Senate Passes One-week Stopgap, Averting Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Senate passes one-week stopgap, averting shutdown

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The US Senate approved a one-week budget stopgap Friday that avoids a government shutdown and allows feuding lawmakers to continue negotiations over getting pandemic relief to millions of struggling Americans and businesses.

With the House earlier this week approving the so-called continuing resolution, which extends current funding for all Federal agencies through December 18, the Senate passed the measure by voice vote, sending it to President Donald Trump's desk ahead of a midnight deadline.

The temporary fix had faced a procedural threat from an unlikely duo, conservative Senator Josh Hawley and far-left Senator Bernie Sanders, who are seeking a new round of rebate checks sent directly to Americans as part of any pandemic relief package.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has been working to finesse a $908 billion stimulus plan that includes new unemployment aid, help for state and local governments, and limited liability protections for businesses.

But party leaders remain at loggerheads over the package, as Americans face the worst economic downturn in decades amid the greatest public health crisis in a century.

