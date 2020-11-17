US Senate passes 'Rodchenkov' anti-doping bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Legislation granting US officials the power to prosecute individuals responsible for doping conspiracies at international sporting competitions received formal approval in the US Senate on Monday.

The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act -- named after whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who lifted the lid on the Russia doping scandal in 2016 -- had already been passed by the US House of Representatives in 2019.

The legislation, which is set to be signed into law by President Donald Trump, allows the United States to seek prosecution for doping conspirators in competitions involving American athletes, with fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 10 years.

The law targets the entourages of athletes -- coaches, agents, dealers, managers and sports or government officials -- rather than athletes themselves, who are already subject to sanctions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"It is a monumental day in the fight for clean sport worldwide and we look forward to seeing the Act soon become law and help change the game for clean athletes for the good," United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief executive Travis Tygart said.

The legislation has become a bone of contention between WADA and US officials.