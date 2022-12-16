UrduPoint.com

US Senate Passes Short-term Spending Bill To Fund Government For 1 Week

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM

US Senate passes short-term spending bill to fund government for 1 week

WASHINGTON , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The US Senate approved a stopgap spending bill Thursday that will avert a full government shutdown after it is signed into law, providing breathing room for lawmakers to negotiate a larger package.

Lawmakers had until midnight Friday to pass a funding bill to avoid a shutdown, and the Senate's 71-19 vote extends the deadline until Dec. 23 as negotiators continue to hammer out their omnibus spending package, estimated to cost $1.7 trillion.

The House of Representatives approved the stopgap spending bill Wednesday night, and it now heads to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

Republicans in the House have opposed efforts to craft the larger package before they assume control of the chamber in January and were hoping to hold out until then to have a larger say in the spending legislation.

Kevin McCarthy, the House's top Republican, said the party should be allowed to weigh in on the spending bill, given its success in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, calling for Congress to pass a longer-term spending bill that would fund the government at current levels through the new year.

"A month ago, the American people voted for a new direction in Washington. It was their will that the current business as usual approach needs to stop," he told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday. "The Democrats have been in power. They've had the House, the Senate and the presidency. They did not do their work, but they should not jam us now."

