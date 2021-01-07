UrduPoint.com
US Senate Reconvenes To Certify Biden Win After Mobs Invaded Capitol

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

US Senate reconvenes to certify Biden win after mobs invaded Capitol

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Senate reconvened late Wednesday and resumed the process of certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory, after a mob protesting Donald Trump's defeat violently invaded the Capitol building.

"As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy," Vice President Mike Pence said as he brought the Senate into session.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins, freedom wins," Pence added. "And this is still the people's house."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

