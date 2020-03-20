UrduPoint.com
US Senate Republicans Present $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell presented on Thursday a $1 trillion relief package to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The Republican-drafted text must now be examined by Senate Democrats before a date for a vote can be set.

The measures must then be passed by the majority-Democrat House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Donald Trump.

"This legislation takes bold action on four major priorities that are extremely urgent and very necessary," McConnell told the Senate.

"First, direct financial help for the American people. Second, rapid relief for small businesses and their employees. Third, significant steps to stabilize our economy and protect jobs. And, fourth, more support for the brave health care professionals and the patients who are fighting the coronavirus on the front lines."

