US Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :US senators dealt a death blow Wednesday to President Joe Biden's push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an assault by conservative states targeting racial minorities.

Facing a Republican blockade, the ruling Democrats were unable to push through two major bills already passed by the House of Representatives, or trigger the "nuclear option" of doing away with the 60-vote threshold required to advance legislation in the 100-member chamber.