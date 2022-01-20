UrduPoint.com

US Senate Sinks Biden Push For Major Voting Rights Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :US senators dealt a death blow Wednesday to President Joe Biden's push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an assault by conservative states targeting racial minorities.

Facing a Republican blockade, the ruling Democrats were unable to push through two major bills already passed by the House of Representatives, or trigger the "nuclear option" of doing away with the 60-vote threshold required to advance legislation in the 100-member chamber.

Related Topics

Nuclear Chamber Democrats

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th January 2022

47 seconds ago
 Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

9 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

9 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

9 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

9 hours ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.