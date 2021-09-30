UrduPoint.com

US Senate To Vote Thursday On Measure To Avert Gov't Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

US Senate to vote Thursday on measure to avert gov't shutdown

Washington, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The US Senate will vote Thursday on legislation to fund Federal agencies, Democrats announced -- a move likely to avert a damaging government shutdown hours before the cash runs out.

"We have agreement on the CR -- the continuing resolution -- to prevent the government shutdown.

And we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," Chuck Schumer, the party's leader in the upper chamber, said late Wednesday.

The House of Representatives will hold its own vote on the stopgap provision soon after, keeping the lights on until December 3. The measure has wide support in both chambers and is expected to pass comfortably into law.

