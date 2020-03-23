UrduPoint.com
US Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Rand Paul has become the first US senator to test positive for the new coronavirus, the Republican lawaker's office said Sunday.

Paul is asymptomatic, "feeling fine and is in quarantine," a staffer wrote on the senator's Twitter feed.

US senators are currently negotiating a multi-trillion-dollar rescue package to help the US economy hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

