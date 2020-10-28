US senators to quiz Big Tech CEOs on legal protections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tech platform CEOs on Tuesday defended a US law making them immune from liability for third-party content ahead of a hearing where senators are expected to rebuke the Silicon Valley firms over their handling of social media.

The Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday will give lawmakers a chance to confront social media's top executives a week before the election and potentially set the stage for reform of the contentious Section 230 law.

Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook -- summoned alongside Sundar Pichai of Google parent Alphabet -- said proposed reforms could lead to more harmful and abusive content online, and would limit rather than expand free expression.

"Thanks to Section 230, people have the freedom to use the internet to express themselves," Zuckerberg said.

"We believe in giving people a voice, even when that means defending the rights of people we disagree with." Dorsey said Section 230 gives online services flexibility to remove "hate speech" and other inappropriate content, and that the law underpins the social media world where anyone can post comments.

"Eroding the foundation of Section 230 could collapse how we communicate on the internet, leaving only a small number of giant and well-funded technology companies," Dorsey added.

"We should also be mindful that undermining Section 230 will result in far more removal of online speech and impose severe limitations on our collective ability to address harmful content and protect people online."