US sending Bangladesh 2.5 mn Covid vaccine doses: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :United States began shipping 2.5 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine to hard-hit Bangladesh on Tuesday, a White House official told AFP.

"Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, 2.

5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to ship to Bangladesh," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bangladesh, which neighbors India, began a severe lockdown on Monday in response to surging infections from the Delta variant of the new coronavirus.