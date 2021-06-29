UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sending Bangladesh 2.5 Mn Covid Vaccine Doses: W.House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

US sending Bangladesh 2.5 mn Covid vaccine doses: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :United States began shipping 2.5 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine to hard-hit Bangladesh on Tuesday, a White House official told AFP.

"Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, 2.

5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to ship to Bangladesh," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bangladesh, which neighbors India, began a severe lockdown on Monday in response to surging infections from the Delta variant of the new coronavirus.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh White House United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

16 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.