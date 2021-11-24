UrduPoint.com

US Sends Vietnam 4.1 Million Covid Vaccine Doses

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

US sends Vietnam 4.1 million Covid vaccine doses

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States is shipping another four million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam, the White House said Tuesday, bringing the total of US doses donated globally to nearly 270 million.

A senior administration official told AFP that 4,149,990 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being sent, bringing the total delivered to Vietnam by the United States to 17,589,110 doses. Shipments began Tuesday.

Globally, there have now been 268,472,780 doses sent out to 110 countries, which the official, who asked not to be identified, said "is more than all countries combined have shared." President Joe Biden has made fighting Covid-19 the main focus of his administration since taking office in January, also arguing that giving away vaccines abroad must go hand in hand with domestic efforts.

"As the president has said, America will be the arsenal of vaccines in our fight against Covid-19," the official said.

Vietnam, which has a population of about 100 million, has recorded 1.

1 million infections and almost 24,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

However, fallout from lockdowns imposed to prevent the spread from spiralling out of control have devastated the economy.

Vietnam was among the strongest economies in Asia last year and one of the few in the world to expand after it kept virus numbers low and businesses largely open.

But the latest coronavirus wave, which began in April in its northern industrial parks and rapidly spread south to business hub Ho Chi Minh City, "caused serious impact" to the economy, the government said at the end of September.

Between July and September, GDP shrank 6.17 percent year-on-year, which state-run news outlet VNExpress said was the first time Vietnam had recorded negative quarterly growth since 2000.

According to Johns Hopkins University's Covid tracker, just over 43 percent of the Vietnamese population is fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

World Business White House Ho Chi Minh City United States Vietnam Hub January April July September All From Government Asia Arsenal Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

1 hour ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

2 hours ago
 French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose U ..

French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.