US service member killed in Afghanistan: US military

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :An American service member killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, US officials said.

US Forces-Afghanistan did not immediately release any additional information, pending notification of the victim's next of kin.

The death comes as the United States and the Taliban try to reach an agreement for a US troop withdrawal. Talks were thrown off track in September after the Taliban killed an American soldier in Kabul.