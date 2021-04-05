UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Services Activity Hits All-time High In March: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

US services activity hits all-time high in March: survey

New York, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Activity in the US services sector hit an all-time high in March as more corners of the economy saw a sudden uptick after months of coronavirus restrictions, a report said Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers index hit 63.

7, up from 55.3 the prior month, according to a statement. Despite the positive reading, the ISM pointed to increased logistical problems and labor shortfalls that could crimp the recovery.

Related Topics

Reading March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates 8th edition of Cyb ..

11 minutes ago

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

41 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

1 hour ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

1 hour ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.