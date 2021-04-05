US services activity hits all-time high in March: survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Activity in the US services sector hit an all-time high in March as more corners of the economy saw a sudden uptick after months of coronavirus restrictions, a report said Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers index hit 63.

7, up from 55.3 the prior month, according to a statement. Despite the positive reading, the ISM pointed to increased logistical problems and labor shortfalls that could crimp the recovery.