US Services Activity Hits All-time High In March: Survey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:50 PM
New York, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Activity in the US services sector hit an all-time high in March as more corners of the economy saw a sudden uptick after months of coronavirus restrictions, a report said Monday.
The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers index hit 63.
7, up from 55.3 the prior month, according to a statement. Despite the positive reading, the ISM pointed to increased logistical problems and labor shortfalls that could crimp the recovery.