US sets new global record with 1,480 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The United States recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university's continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is now 7,406.