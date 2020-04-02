UrduPoint.com
US Sets New One-day Record With 884 Coronavirus Deaths: Johns Hopkins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:30 AM

US sets new one-day record with 884 coronavirus deaths: Johns Hopkins

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus has killed 884 people over the past 24 hours in the US, a new one-day record for the country with by far the highest number of reported cases anywhere in the world, Johns Hopkins University said Wednesday evening.

The number of reported cases rose by 25,200 over the past 24 hours to 213,372, said the university's coronavirus tracker.

The grim record for deaths in one day is held by Italy with 969 on March 27.

