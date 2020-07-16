US sets record of more than 67,000 virus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States posted a new daily record of 67,632 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the spread of the disease.

The global leader in infections has seen a surge in the virus since late June, mostly in the south and west of the country.

For the past 10 days, the number of new cases being reported has been between 55,000 and 65,000 every 24 hours.

la/leo/jh/bfm