UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sets Record Of More Than 67,000 Virus Cases In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:30 AM

US sets record of more than 67,000 virus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States posted a new daily record of 67,632 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the spread of the disease.

The global leader in infections has seen a surge in the virus since late June, mostly in the south and west of the country.

For the past 10 days, the number of new cases being reported has been between 55,000 and 65,000 every 24 hours.

la/leo/jh/bfm

Related Topics

United States June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

6 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

7 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

10 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.