UrduPoint.com

US Shares Close Higher In First Session Of February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 08:20 AM

US shares close higher in first session of February

New York, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Wall Street kicked off the month of February on a positive note, closing with solid gains on Tuesday following a rocky month of trading in January.

Concerns about the wave of price increases hitting the US economy which prompted the Federal Reserve to signal it will soon raise borrowing costs had spooked markets in recent weeks, but as the quarterly earnings season gets underway, there is a sense the downturn in equities may have gone too far.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.8 percent to finish the session at 35,403.86.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.7 percent to end at 4,546.44, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained nearly 0.8 percent to 14,346.

It was the third winning session in a row.

"So far we experienced a small rally off deeply oversold conditions," Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investment told AFP.

But he cautioned that performance in coming days will depend on how investors react to corporate results and the key US employment data Friday.

"A few weeks ago... the market had a big sell off and rallied for one or two days, and then kept on falling." Among individual companies, UPS rocketed 14 percent higher after lifting its dividend payment by 49 percent to $1.52 a share following a jump in 2021 earnings.

ExxonMobil rose 6.4 percent after the oil giant reported annual profits of $23 billion last year compared with a loss of $22.4 billion in 2020 when demand was dented by Covid-19 restrictions.

High oil prices helped boost results again during the quarter, although increased costs cut into gains in some operations.

Auto giant General Motors, which was reporting earnings after the close, gained 2.5 percent.

Related Topics

Oil Price January February May 2020 Market Share General Motors Dow Jones Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

8 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

8 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

8 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

8 hours ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

8 hours ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>