UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Shipping 25 Million Covid Vaccine Doses To Africa: Officials

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

US shipping 25 million Covid vaccine doses to Africa: officials

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States announced Friday it is shipping 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses across Africa, starting with Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

The first shipments will go out within days and a total of 49 African nations will receive doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in the next few weeks, officials told AFP.

Related Topics

Africa Djibouti Ethiopia Burkina Faso United States Million

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat enjoys doing fun with siblings at ho ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

1 hour ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

2 hours ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

2 hours ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.