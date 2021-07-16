US shipping 25 million Covid vaccine doses to Africa: officials

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States announced Friday it is shipping 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses across Africa, starting with Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

The first shipments will go out within days and a total of 49 African nations will receive doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in the next few weeks, officials told AFP.