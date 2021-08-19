UrduPoint.com

US Ships 1.2 Mn Covid Vaccine Doses To I.Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

US ships 1.2 mn Covid vaccine doses to I.Coast

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States is sending 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Ivory Coast, which is battling a continent-wide spike in Covid-19 cases, a US official said Wednesday.

"Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, the United States is shipping this week 1,183,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Cote d'Ivoire," the White House official told AFP.

Shipment is being managed through Covax, the distributor backed by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance.

Doses "ship today and will arrive in country this weekend," the official told AFP. "We are proud to be able to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Cote d'Ivoire." The latest US donation -- with shipments already made to countries as far apart as Vietnam and Honduras -- came as the Biden administration authorized booster shots for all Americans from next month.

President Joe Biden rejected critics who say stockpiles should be focused on helping parts of the world with a shortage before giving Americans an extra dose.

"I disagree," he said in a White House speech on Wednesday. "We can take care of America and help the world at the same time." While Ivory Coast has recorded fewer than 400 deaths from the coronavirus, according to the WHO, the west African nation is experiencing a third wave of infections sweeping the entire continent.

Less than two percent of people across Africa are fully vaccinated, with some countries having to destroy unused shots because they lack the health infrastructure to administer them or have met strong vaccine hesitancy.

The White House said that the government's USAID branch has budgeted $2 million in funds for readiness, including helping Ivory Coast's government "to plan where vaccines will go, reinforce vaccine supply chain processes, monitor vaccine distribution, increase demand for vaccines with health education, and train health workers on injection safety."

Related Topics

Africa Shortage World Education White House Same Alliance Ivory Coast United States Vietnam Honduras All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

30 minutes ago
 On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side ..

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

8 hours ago
 Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Have ..

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

8 hours ago
 Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Ne ..

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

8 hours ago
 Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afg ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

8 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Governmen ..

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.