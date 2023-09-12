US signs off on transfer of funds to Iran in prisoner deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The United States confirmed Monday it had signed off on the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea, paving the way for five US citizens to leave Tehran.

The archenemies announced last month, after protracted negotiations, a deal in which the US citizens were freed from prison and put under house arrest, with the expectation they will fly out of Iran once the funds are moved to an account in Qatar.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Congress that he had gone ahead on a key part of the agreement, signing a waiver that will shield banks involved in the transfer from US sanctions.

The money transfer is "a critical step in securing the release of these five US citizens," a State Department spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden's administration has insisted that Iran will only be allowed to use the money to buy food, medicine and other humanitarian goods"We have not lifted any of our sanctions on Iran, and Iran is not receiving any sanctions relief," the State Department spokesperson said on customary condition of anonymity.