UrduPoint.com

US Silent On Whether Macron's Russia Visit Helped Ease Ukraine Crisis

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 01:40 PM

US silent on whether Macron's Russia visit helped ease Ukraine crisis

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The French president's visit to Russia this week drew a chorus of cautiously optimistic comments about averting an invasion of Ukraine but the United States has stayed conspicuously reticent about the diplomatic mission.

Since Emmanuel Macron met Monday with President Vladimir Putin to try to defuse the crisis on the Russia-Ukraine border, US officials have either remained silent or even sounded skeptical about what European countries have called progress in averting war.

US officials have openly expressed doubt about what Macron said were assurances he obtained from Putin to the effect that there will be no further Russian escalation.

Russia now has more than 100,000 troops and a vast array of weaponry and other material assembled on the border with its pro-Western neighbor, with the US and European countries fearing it could invade.

"Certainly, if there was diplomatic progress, we would welcome that but we will believe it when we see it with our own eyes at the border," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday while major US news outlets highlighted statements from the Kremlin that could temper France's upbeat tone.

The day after the Macron trip, as if to downplay any promise Russia may have made to France, the Pentagon said Russia continued to beef up its forces on the border.

On Thursday, Moscow rolled its tanks across Belarus for live-fire drills that drew an ominous warning from NATO. Russia also sent six warships through the Bosphorus for planned naval drills on the Black Sea and the neighboring Sea of Azov.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon White House France Visit Progress Vladimir Putin Belarus United States Turkish Lira May Border From

Recent Stories

Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for ma ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for marrying third time

16 minutes ago
 realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion fo ..

Realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion for All Your Fitness Goals

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

39 minutes ago
 Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farm ..

Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

22 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of constable offered

Funeral prayer of constable offered

22 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position t ..

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position to qualify for play-offs

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>