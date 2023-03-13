UrduPoint.com

US, S.Korea Kick Off Largest Drills In Five Years

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 09:40 AM

US, S.Korea kick off largest drills in five years

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea and the United States kicked off their largest joint military exercises in five years on Monday, after nuclear-armed Pyongyang warned such drills could be seen as a "declaration of war".

Washington and Seoul have ramped up defence cooperation in the face of growing threats from the North, which has conducted a series of banned weapons tests in recent months.

The US-South Korea exercises, called Freedom Shield, are scheduled to run for at least 10 days from Monday and will focus on the "changing security environment" due to North Korea's redoubled aggression, the allies said.

In a rare move, the Seoul military this month revealed that it and Washington special forces were staging "Teak Knife" military exercises -- which involve simulating precision strikes on key facilities in North Korea -- ahead of Freedom Shield.

All such exercises infuriate North Korea, which views them as rehearsals for an invasion.

It has said its nuclear weapons and missile programmes are for self-defence.

Over the weekend, North Korea fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine in waters off its east coast, the official KCNA news agency reported Monday.

The agency cited the country's "invariable stand" to confront a situation in which "the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces are getting ever more undisguised in their anti-DPRK military maneuvers".

"Pyongyang has military capabilities under development it wants to test anyway and likes to use Washington and Seoul's cooperation as an excuse," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

DPRK is the initialism for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In a separate statement, North Korea's foreign ministry said the United States was "scheming" to call a UN Security Council meeting on human rights in the reclusive communist state, to coincide with the joint manoeuvres.

"The DPRK bitterly denounces the US vicious 'human rights' racket as the most intensive expression of its hostile policy toward the DPRK and categorically rejects it," the ministry said, according to KCNA.

Last year, the North declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and fired a record-breaking number of missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un last week ordering his military to intensify drills to prepare for a "real war".

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong From

Recent Stories

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air ..

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air Hubs - Union

26 minutes ago
 US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for T ..

US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations - P ..

27 minutes ago
 PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah ..

PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah Jabeen

27 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

36 minutes ago
 France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Fo ..

France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Foreign Minister

34 minutes ago
 US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Sto ..

US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Stop High Rate Policy - Ex-US Off ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.