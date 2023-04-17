UrduPoint.com

US Slams Russia 'campaign Of Repression' After Kremlin Critic Sentenced

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The United States on Monday denounced what it called Moscow's "escalating campaign of repression" after Kremlin opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison for criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Mr.

Kara-Murza is yet another target of the Russian government's escalating campaign of repression. We renew our call for Mr. Kara-Murza's release, as well as the release of the more than 400 political prisoners in Russia," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement that described the conviction as "politically motivated."

